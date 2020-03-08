

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A 10-year-old girl suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga on Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Dixie Road and Matheson Boulevard just after 4:30 p.m.

Police say the vehicle drove through a bus shelter, and hit the victim.

She has been rushed to a trauma centre in serious but stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police say. He was arrested for dangerous driving.

The two other passengers in the vehicle were not injured, police say.