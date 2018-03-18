

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





An 11-year-old girl is in critical condition in hospital a day after after being struck by a minivan while riding her bike in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police said the girl was riding her bike east on Dundas Street, east of Sutton Drive when she was struck by an eastbound minivan at around 6:25 p.m.

The girl was rushed to a hospital in Hamilton where she remains.

The Halton Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the incident.