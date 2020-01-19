

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





An 11-year-old girl was injured after being struck by a vehicle in High Park on Sunday evening.

It happened near High Park Avenue and Humberside Avenue, west of Keele Street, at around 7 p.m.

the young girl was taken to a Sick Kids hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.