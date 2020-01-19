Girl, 11, in hospital after being hit by vehicle in High Park
Toronto police are investigating after a young girl was struck by a vehicle in High Park.
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Sunday, January 19, 2020 8:48PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 19, 2020 9:18PM EST
An 11-year-old girl was injured after being struck by a vehicle in High Park on Sunday evening.
It happened near High Park Avenue and Humberside Avenue, west of Keele Street, at around 7 p.m.
the young girl was taken to a Sick Kids hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene, police said.