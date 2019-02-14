

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





An 11-year-old girl, who was the subject of an amber alert Thursday night, has been found dead inside a Brampton home.

At around 11 p.m., officers said they were investigating a parental abduction in the area of Hurontario Street and Derry Road in Mississauga.

At the time, officers said they were searching for Riya Rajkumar and her father, 41-year-old Roopesh Rajkumar, in a 2005 silver two-door Honda Civic.

The young girl did not reside with her father on a full-time basis, according to investigators.

“Roopesh Rajkumar was to ensure his daughter returned to be with her mother by a certain time but failed to do so,” a news release issued by police on Thursday night said. “Roopesh has since made comments indicating he was going to harm himself and his daughter.”

At around 12:30 a.m. Friday, the amber alert was cancelled.

Police then said the girl was found deceased inside a Brampton home and confirmed the homicide and missing persons bureau had taken over the investigation.

Roopesh Rajkumar was taken into police custody.

No charges have been laid.