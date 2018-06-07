

Katherine DeClerq, CP24.com





A 12-year-old girl has been airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle collision at the Highway 27 and Highway 9 intersection in Schomberg, Ontario Provincial Police say.

The crash occurred at around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Two other people are being transported by ground to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries is not known.

OPP say the intersection will be closed as officers investigate.