Girl, 12, struck by school bus in Brampton: police
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, December 16, 2021 8:46AM EST
A 12-year-old girl is on her way to hospital after she was struck by a school bus in Brampton on Thursday morning.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to McMurchy Avenue and Elgin Drive, west of Main Street, at 8:05 a.m. for a report of a collision.
They arrived to find a 12-year-old girl suffering from unknown injuries.
They said she was conscious and breathing when officers arrived at the scene.
She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.