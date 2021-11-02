A 12-year-old girl has been taken to hospital with minor injuries and a 13-year-old girl has been arrested following a stabbing at a school in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

It happened at around 3:55 p.m. at a school near East Haven Drive and Ridgemoor Avenue, which is in the vicinity of Kingston Road and Midland Avenue.

Police have not released the name of the school at this point, though Cliffside Public School is located in that area.

Police say that the 12-year-old victim was stabbed in the arm.

They say that the stabbing occured at the school, though it is unclear whether it was inside or outside the building.

No further details have been released.