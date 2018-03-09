

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 24-year-old Toronto man is facing charges after a girl reported to police she was lured by someone she met on the messaging app Snapchat and later sexually assaulted.

Toronto police say that in June 2017, a man using the username “Peso” on Snapchat befriended a 13-year-old girl.

The pair exchanged messages for several months.

In Oct. 2017, police said the two met and the girl was taken to his home where she was sexually assaulted.

On Wednesday, two days after police launched their investigation, a suspect identified as Donson Redhead was arrested.

He was charged with one count of luring a child, one count of sexual interference and one count of sexual assault.

He appeared in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Thursday morning.

Investigators say they believe there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers.