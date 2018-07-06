

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Toronto police have charged a 31-year-old man who allegedly lured a 15-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her on two occasions.

Investigators say that the suspect came into contact with a 15-year-old girl using various social media applications.

The suspect and victim later met and the girl was sexually assaulted twice.

On Wednesday, officers executed a search warrant on a home in the area of Kennedy Road and Eglinton Avenue East.

They arrested a suspect identified as Suhail Shergill.

He has been charged with offences including invitation to sexual touching, luring a child, two counts of sexual assault and two counts of sexual interference.

He appeared in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Thursday morning.

Investigators are concerned there may be other victims who have not yet come forward.

Police say they suspect went by the name “Shawn” online.

Anyone with information is asked to call 416-808-8500.