

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 44-year-old Whitby man is in custody after a 16-year-old girl reported being followed, forced behind a building and sexually assaulted on her walk home from school last September.

Durham Regional Police say that sometime in September, a 16-year-old was walking home from school near a commercial plaza, when she decided to do some shopping.

An unknown male approached her and followed her to the back of a store in the Brock Street and Maple Street West area.

The male then allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, and an employee of the store then asked them to leave the premise.

The girl started to walk in the direction of her home and when she arrived home, the male allegedly entered her home but was removed by a family member.

Police say they were made aware of the incident on Monday.

Officers subsequently arrested a suspect they identified as Nicholas Bereznai and charged him with one count of sexual assault.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Const. Kavanagh at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 5248.