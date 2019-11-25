

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 17-year-old girl is dead after two vehicles collided, sending one into the path of a light pole in North York on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said emergency crews were called to Don Mills Road and Green Belt Drive, south of The Donway, sometime after noon for a two vehicle collision.

Sgt. Neil Munroe said a Mazda sedan was heading north on Don Mills Road when it collided with a taxicab that was turning east onto Green Belt Drive

The Mazda then crashed into a hydro pole.

Munroe said the girl was sitting in the back seat of the Mazda and was without vital signs when emergency crews arrived.

She was later pronounced dead.

Three other occupants of the Mazda suffered minor injuries.

A traffic reconstruction team is on the scene to determine how the crash occurred.

All northbound lanes of Don Mills Road were closed until the evening rush hour to allow for cleanup and an investigation.