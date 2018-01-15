

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A six-year-old girl is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while being picked up by a parent at a school in the Downsview area on Monday afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m near St. Raphael Catholic School, which is located on Gade Drive in the area of Keele Street and Wilson Avenue.

Speaking to CP24 at the scene, Sgt. Duncan Miller said the young child was pinned between two vehicles.

“The victim was getting into the Mercedes Benz that is parked over there and the Kia was engaged in gear somehow and came on its own without a driver in it and pinned her between the two vehicles,” Miller said.

The child was rushed to hospital via emergency run after being struck.

Miller said officers have not spoken to the owner of the Kia but confirmed that person was also picking up a student at the time of the incident.

The young girl’s father was with her at the time of the crash and went with her to hospital.

The principal of the school, Sarina Scarmozzino, told CP24 the crash took place off school property but did confirm the child is a student in senior kindergarten.

A spokesperson for the Toronto Catholic District School Board Emmy Milne said parents typically stop on this side street to pick up or drop off their children.

“It does tend to be a high traffic area during dismissal time,” she said.

Roads in the area have been closed to accommodate a police investigation.