

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A seven-year-old girl has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of McVean Drive and Lexington Road around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit.

When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from injuries.

Peel paramedics said they transported the child to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

On Monday evening, police said the victim remains in critical but stable condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The intersection was closed for police investigation but it has since reopened.