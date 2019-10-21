Girl, 7, crticially injured after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
A Peel Regional Police vehicle is seen in this undated photo. (Peel Regional Police)
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 4:22PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 7:06PM EDT
A seven-year-old girl has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Peel police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of McVean Drive and Lexington Road around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit.
When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from injuries.
Peel paramedics said they transported the child to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
On Monday evening, police said the victim remains in critical but stable condition.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The intersection was closed for police investigation but it has since reopened.