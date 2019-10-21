

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A seven-year-old girl has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Peel police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of McVean Drive and Lexington Road around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit.

When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from injuries.

Peel paramedics said they transported the child to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The intersection will be closed for police investigation.