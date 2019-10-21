Girl, 7, suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Brampton
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Monday, October 21, 2019 4:22PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, October 21, 2019 6:25PM EDT
A seven-year-old girl has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Brampton, Peel police say.
Emergency crews were called to the area of McVean Drive and Lexington Road around 3:45 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian hit.
When officers arrived, they located the victim suffering from injuries.
Peel paramedics said they transported the child to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The intersection will be closed for police investigation.