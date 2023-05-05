An eight-year-old girl killed in a hit-and-run outside a Burlington, Ont. school earlier this week has been identified by family.

Jayne Hounslow was struck in the parking lot between Burlington Central Secondary School and Central Public School at around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, her family told CTV News Toronto Friday.

She was getting out of her parent’s car to attend an event at the school when she was struck. Hounslow was rushed to McMaster Children’s Hospital, but did not survive.

A 21-year-old driver, who is a local resident, allegedly fled the scene in a white SUV after hitting Hounslow. He was arrested a short time later and has now been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

The driver's identity has not been released by police.

"This is a massive tragedy and whole families will be impacted, our community is impacted by this and our officers as well," Halton Regional Police Const. Ryan Anderson told reporters Thursday morning.

Colette Ruddock, Superintendent of Education for the Halton District School Board, said Thursday morning the board and the school are "heartbroken."

"Our first priority this morning is the family and friends of the student involved and the students and staff of the school community,” Ruddock said.

Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward also released a statement about the girl’s death, calling it a “tragic incident.”

“I am absolutely heart-broken and devastated, and on behalf of my Council colleagues and the City of Burlington, we are sending our deepest condolences and sympathies to the family, loved ones and everyone impacted by this tragedy,” she said in a statement.

“We are a community in mourning. We stand together and our thoughts are with the family, the community, the school board, and the first responders who answered the call last night.”

Police said they continue to investigate the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward.