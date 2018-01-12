

Chris Herhalt and Sandie Benitah, CP24.com





An 11-year-old Muslim girl who told police she was attacked twice by a man who snuck up behind her and cut her hijab while she walked to school, told reporters the man smiled at her before running away.

“All that he did was smile. He smiled and ran away,” Khawlah Noman said.

The Grade Six student at Pauline Johnson Junior Public School recounted how she screamed, causing him to run off.

She told police she was first attacked as she walked with her brother along Birchmount Road. She felt someone behind her pull the hood of her winter jacket down and when she turned around and the man ran off. Her and her brother decided to cross the road and walk with a bigger group of people. She told police the man struck again when she and her brother were held back from the group at a stoplight.

The blue hijab she was wearing was cut about 12 inches, the girl’s mother said. Khawlah said she noticed the scissors the suspect was carrying had a blue handle.

Talking to reporters through tears, the woman said she has lived in Canada for 25 years and has always felt safe in the community.

“I’m just happy she’s safe. The community, the school, everyone’s been so supportive,” said Saima Samad. “I don’t know why he did that. It’s just not Canada. I’m so proud to be a Canadian and I feel safe in this community. It’s not right and he should get help. This is not who we are.”

The little girl’s brother said he saw the man pull off the hood of her sister’s jacket.

“I saw my sister and she was frightened and I was more frightened because I didn’t know if she was injured or if was was going to hurt her,” the little boy Mohammad Zakariya said.

Toronto police say it’s too early to determine if the motivation behind the alleged attack is a hate crime but that officers are canvassing the neighbourhood for footage from surveillance cameras and people who may have witnesses the confrontation.

“The weather isn’t the best so it’s going to take time to locate video footage and review that video footage,” said Toronto police spokesperson Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu.

Sidhu called the girl’s actions “brave and smart.”

“The girl was brave enough to confront the man, make some noice and then proceed to walk with a bunch of other kids realizing there’s safety in numbers,” she said.