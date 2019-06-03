

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two girls have been taken to hospital, one of them with critical injuries, after being struck by a vehicle outside a school in the Agincourt area in Scarborough.

The girls, believed to be in their mid-teens, were struck at Midland and Lockie avenues while crossing the road shortly before 3:30 p.m., Toronto police said.

One of the girls sustained life-threatening injuries, Toronto police said.

The vehicle remained at the scene, according to police.

Midland Avenue has been shut down in the area as police investigate the collision.