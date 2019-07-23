

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A young girl has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the Lawrence Heights area.

It happened in the parking lot of Flemington Public School near Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

The girl was then rushed to hospital via emergency run. Toronto police said she is believed to be around six years old.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.