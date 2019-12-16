

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A girl under the age of 10 is in serious condition en route to hospital after she was struck by a vehicle in the city’s Wychwood area on Monday afternoon.

Toronto police say they were called to Oakwood and Rosemount avenues at 3:26 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Emergency crews arrived to find a girl under the age of 10 suffering from serious injuries, possibly including broken bones.

She was rushed to Sick Kids Hospital for treatment.

Police said motorists should expect the intersection to be closed.