A girl who was at the heart of an Amber Alert that was issued by Ontario Provincial Police Tuesday evening has been found safe.

OPP issued an alert around 5:37 p.m. for the 11-year-old girl.

Stratford police said she had been missing since this morning and was last seen around the Rotary Complex in Stratford.

At around 6:15 p.m., police said the girl has been found safe in Toronto.

Stratford Police said they located her with the assistance of the OPP and York Regional Police.

It’s not yet clear exactly where the girl was.

No criminal charges have been laid at this point, police said.