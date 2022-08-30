A 12-year-old girl who had been missing in North York since Monday has been found.

Police said Tuesday morning that the girl had last been seen on Aug. 29 in the area of Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue, at around 6 p.m.

Officers set up a command post in a plaza at Invermay Avenue and Bathurst Street and said they were concerned for her safety.

The girl was eventually located around 2:30 p.m., police said in an update Tuesday afternoon.

Police did not say where she was located.