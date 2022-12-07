Girls' basketball coach from Brampton charged after allegedly trying to lure minor into prostitution
Nathaniel Peters, 33, has been charged with procuring a person under the age of 18 years old.
A high school basketball coach in Brampton has been charged in connection with a prostitution investigation involving a minor.
Last July, members of Peel Regional Police’s Specialized Enforcement Bureau “Vice Unit” launched an investigation after 33-year-old Nathaniel Peters allegedly attempted to recruit an underage victim to work in the sex trade.
Investigators said Peters coached high school-aged females in basketball across the Region of Peel for the last decade.
On Dec. 5, he was arrested and charged with procuring a person under the age of 18 years old.
Peters was held for a bail hearing and appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice on Dec. 6.
Police believe there may be more victims and/or witnesses and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 905-452-2121, ext. 3555, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.