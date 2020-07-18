

The Canadian Press





JASPER, Alta. - Authorities say multiple people were injured, including some critically, when a glacier site-seeing bus rolled over at one of the most popular attractions in the Rocky Mountains, the Columbia Icefields.

RCMP said it was a motor coach that rolled Saturday afternoon, but pictures posted online by people at the scene showed one of the attraction's big-wheeled ice explorers on its roof down a moraine embankment.

The iconic red and white coaches, which look like buses with monster-truck tires, regularly take tourist up a rough road onto the Athabasca Glacier.

Air ambulances were sent from all over the province to ferry the injured from the picturesque but remote location. Alberta Heath Services said there were multiple patients, including several with critical and serious injuries.

RCMP said that members from their Jasper detachment, with help from others, were on the scene as well crews from numerous fire departments and Parks Canada.

STARS air ambulance spokeswoman Fatima Khawaja had no further details on injuries, but said it sent choppers from its bases in Edmonton, Calgary and Grande Prairie.

Tanya Otis, a spokeswoman for Pursuit, the company that runs the ice explorers, said the crash happened early in the afternoon.

“At 2:09 p.m. there was an accident involving an ice explorer off-road vehicle which overturned en route to the Athabasca Glacier,” Otis said in a statement. “Our immediate concern is with the injured and their families and we are supporting the efforts of first responders.”

RCMP said the investigation was in the preliminary stages, and updates would be provided as they became available.

The Columbia Icefields are one of the largest non-polar icefields in the world. They are located about 100 kilometres south of Jasper and are accessed from Highway 93, the Icefields Parkway.

The parkway leads from Jasper down to Lake Louise through Banff and Jasper national parks and is one of the most picturesque drives in Canada.

Pursuit offers a Columbia Icefield Adventure, which it bills as a must-do experience for any resident or visitor in the Canadian Rockies.

The tour has guests board an ice explorer to drive onto the Athabasca Glacier, where guests can get off the bus to walk on the glacier and fill their water bottles with the pure, cold runoff.

The company reopened the icefield tours about a month ago with 50 per cent capacity after being closed due to COVID-19.

When full, Pursuit says the ice explorers can transport up to 56 passengers, including seated and standing room.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2020.