

Web Staff , CP24.com





One Canadian is dead and three others have been injured in a bus crash in Mexico on Tuesday, Global Affairs Canada has confirmed.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with those affected by the bus crash in Mexico," a written statement from Global Affairs reads.

"Consular officials in Ottawa and in Playa del Carmen, Mexico are in contact with affected Canadian citizens as well as family members and are providing consular assistance as required. Due to Privacy considerations, further details cannot be disclosed at this time."

ABC News previously reported that four Canadians were among the 12 dead in the crash in Quintana Roo, Mexico.

Authorities said 31 people were on the bus, which was carrying cruise ship passengers to Mayan ruins, when it rolled over on a highway.

-With files from The Canadian Press