

The Canadian Press





SINT MAARTEN, Sint Maarten - Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian citizen has died after an incident in Sint Maarten.

The agency says the Canadian was pronounced dead in Florida, but declined to provide further information.

Sint Maarten police have said in a news release that a Canadian man was shot on Wednesday night after a robbery.

They said the man was walking with his daughter when they were approached by a suspect who attempted to steal from them.

Police said after a brief struggle, the man was shot and the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

They also said the man was flown abroad for medical treatment.

Sint Maarten police say there is no suspect description and they are asking for witnesses to come forward.