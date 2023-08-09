

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - Global Affairs Canada believes Conservative MP Michael Chong has been the victim of a foreign smear campaign that the department suspects was conducted by China.

The department says a co-ordinated network of news accounts on the social-media app WeChat posted a large volume of false or misleading narratives about Chong from May 4 to 13.

While it says the information didn't represent a direct threat to Chong or his family, it made false claims about his background, political stances and relatives.

Global Affairs Canada says it stumbled across the postings this spring as part of an ongoing project to monitor foreign manipulation on social media primarily linked to Russia.

The department says it's highly probable that the Chinese government ordered the postings but that cannot be unequivocally proven, and it pledged to raise the issue with Chinese diplomats in Ottawa.

In a statement, Chong says the investigation shows Beijing's interference in Canadian democracy and the inaction on the part of the Liberal government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 9, 2023.