OTTAWA - Global Affairs Canada is warning Canadians to avoid all travel to Sudan after the country's longtime leader was ousted in a military coup.

The military arrested Omar al-Bashir on Thursday following months of protests and unrest, and ordered a state of emergency.

The declaration means security forces can search any building, put restrictions on movements and travel, or arrest anyone based on a suspicion of criminal activity.

An updated travel advisory from Global Affairs Canada released after the coup d'etat notes that protests are intensifying in Sudan and the security situation could deteriorate quickly.

Canadians in the country are being told to minimize their movements and avoid protests and demonstrations, which civil activists have vowed to continue.

Those caught up in the protests should shelter in place until it is safe to leave, have an emergency supply of water and food, and make sure travel documents are in order, Global Affairs Canada says in the advisory.