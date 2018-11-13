

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- A strike appears to be looming at the Globe and Mail.

The union representing editorial, circulation and advertising sales workers at the Globe says they could be on strike by midnight Wednesday.

Unifor says the 320 members are seeking pension protection and an end to what it says is a pay gap between male and female employees.

They have been negotiating with the Globe for six months, but Unifor says talks have not moved forward for the past two months.

Members gave their bargaining committee a 94 per cent strike mandate two weeks ago.

The union says it wants the employer to move all unionized employees into a multi-employer defined benefit pension plan.

It says about 57 per cent of Globe employees are in a single-employer defined benefit pension plan, while 36 per cent are in a "much poorer" defined contribution plan.

A spokesman from the Globe and Mail did not immediately respond to request for comment.

------

A subsidiary of the Globe and Mail holds an investment in The Canadian Press as part of a joint agreement with the Toronto Star and a subsidiary of Montreal's La Presse.