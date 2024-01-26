Service was briefly disrupted on GO Transit and the UP Express Friday morning after a truck with a boom struck a transit bridge in the junction.

Police said the collision occurred at around 7:25 a.m. at Weston Road and St. Clair Avenue West.

Nobody was injured, but a chunk of concrete was hanging from above and the boom became wedged under the bridge.

Buses were brought in to replace regular service.

At around 8:30 a.m., UP Express said that crews had finished an inspection of the bridge, allowing service to resume through the area, though they warned there may be delays.

“Delays and cancellations are possible as we work to get service back on schedule,” Metrolinx said in an email to CP24.

Police said the eastbound lanes of St. Clair Avenue were closed because of the collision.