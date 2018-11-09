

Chris Fox, CP24.com





York University students who use GO buses to get to campus will soon have an extra stop added to their commute.

The university announced earlier this week that GO buses will cease to stop at the campus on Jan. 5 and will instead terminate at Highway 407 Station, where riders will be able to hop aboard the Line 1 subway to continue their journey.

The change comes on the heels of York Region Transit ending bus service to the campus in September.

In a statement provided to CP24, Metrolinx said that ending GO bus service to the campus was always planned as part of the opening of the Line 1 subway extension but was put on hold for about a year to “provide more time to communicate the pending service change, and ease transition.”

The change, however, has been criticized by students who rely on GO buses to get to class.

About 13,000 people have signed an online petition calling on Metrolinx to reverse the decision.

Speaking with CP24 on Thursday night, Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said that the transit agency is aware of the petition but has no plans to change course.

“Of course we are concerned about the impact it has on students. That is why we delayed the decision so long. But it is time to make it happen now,” she said.

Riders who transfer from a GO bus onto the subway at Highway 407 Station will be able to do so for a discounted fare of $1.50 but only if they are using a Presto card.