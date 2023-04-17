If there’s one thing Toronto mayoral candidates can agree on, it’s that the Maple Leafs will go far in this year’s NHL playoffs.

How far? That depends on who you ask, but each candidate polled by CP24.com said they think the Leafs have a legitimate chance to win their first Stanley Cup since 1967.

“This is the year,” said Ana Bailao, former long-time Toronto city councillor.

“With brand new teammates like Conn Smythe Trophy winner O’Reilly, All-Stars like Matthews and Marner, and hometown heroes like Tavares, Bunting, and Simmonds, I have full confidence they will go all the way this year!”

Another long-time city councillor, Josh Matlow, says he knows Leafs fans have been waiting for Toronto’s first round playoff rematch with the Tampa Bay Lightning, who ousted them in seven games in the opening round of the playoffs last year.

“I am very excited and confident in this year's team and believe they have what it takes to make an incredible run,” Matlow said.

“I predict the Leafs will win their first-round series, but I know the Lightning are no pushovers, so it might take six or seven games to do it.”

Former chief of the Toronto Police Service Mark Saunders agrees that the Leafs will eliminate the Lightning in the first round, but says he thinks the series won’t be a long one.

“I’m a big Leafs fan so I’m never going to bet against our team,” he said.

“We were the stronger of the two teams in the head-to-head matchups this season so I’m going Leafs in five.”

Toronto lawyer and human rights activist Knia Singh says he also thinks the Leafs will win the series in five games, while Liberal MPP Mitzie Hunter, former city councillor Rob Davis and current councillor Brad Bradford all say they believe the Leafs will win in six.

When it comes to Toronto’s likely second round matchup against their U.S. rivals, the Boston Bruins, most candidates weren’t quite as confident in the Leafs’ chances, but they all said they still expect Toronto to pull off the upset.

The Bruins were by far the best team in the NHL in the regular season, racking up a league-record 65 wins.

“There is a sense of inevitability that the Bruins will win the Stanley Cup,” said Bradford.

“That said, I love a good underdog story, and wouldn’t it be fitting that the Leafs end the record-setting year of the Bruins and exact revenge for 2013. Leafs beat the Bruins in seven.”

Davis, Hunter, Matlow, Saunders and Singh all agreed that the Leafs will prevail in seven games over the Bruins if they meet in the second round.

And if the Leafs can advance in the playoffs for the first time in nearly 20 years, each polled candidate said they believe – or at least hope – that the Leafs can go all the way.

“We're winning it all this year, no matter who we meet,” said Toronto lawyer Rocco Achampon.

“And, when that happens, Toronto will erupt.”

Businessman Frank D’Angelo agreed, saying he believes the Leafs will make a deep playoff run.

“They are definitely the passion & energy of Toronto! My blood is blue since childhood! Go Leafs Go,” he said.

Policy analyst Chloe Brown didn’t give any specific playoff predictions, but said she hopes the Leafs can pull through and “give fans a show to the bitter end.”

When it comes to how the Leafs will prevail in the playoffs, many candidates said that superstar Auston Matthews will need to be at his best for Toronto to advance.

“I think Auston Matthews will be the most valuable for the Leafs this playoffs,” Davis said.

“He’s had to battle some adversity throughout the year, but over the course of the last month he’s really shown what he’s capable of. If the Leafs want to have success, their best players need to be their best players. I think the bright lights will bring out the best in Matthews’ game.”

Singh said he also believes Matthews will be the most valuable Leaf in the post season.

“He always seems to be at the right place at the right time. I expect that will continue throughout the playoffs,” he said.

“We will have to outscore the opposition and not leave it up to the goalie in these do-or-die situations.”

Bradford, Saunders and Matlow all said they think Matthews will have a strong playoff run as well, but Hunter pinpointed two other players who she thinks will need to have strong performances.

“I think O’Reilly will be the X factor. If he plays up to par, that depth at center will be huge,” she said, adding that she thinks the most valuable player for the Leafs will be newly-acquired goaltender Ilya Samsonov.

Another thing each polled candidate agreed on, is what the Leafs mean to the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), and how playoff runs can bring the city together.

“There is nothing like a Leafs playoff run to unite our city,” Saunders said.

“We’ve been through a lot this year so there would be no better way to kick-off the summer than with a Leaf playoff run!”

Bradford said he looks forward to the day when the Leafs can finally hoist the Stanley Cup again, adding that after seeing how happy sports fans were when the Raptors won the NBA championship in 2019, he can “only imagine what this city would see in terms of a celebration.”

“The Maple Leafs hold a special place in the hearts of so many people in the city and even beyond our GTA borders—there are Leafs fans across Canada,” said Hunter.

“They’re a source of pride and identity for Toronto. The Leafs are also a terrific symbol of the city’s resilience, passion and determination.”

The predictions of these mayoral candidates will be put to the test tonight, when the Maple Leafs begin their best-of-seven first round series against the Lightning at Scotiabank Arena.