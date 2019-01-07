

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A GO train passing through the city’s Distillery District was evacuated Monday morning after its engine caught fire.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard East and Cherry Street at around 10:20 a.m.

Toronto Fire said the locomotive engine appears to have caught fire and firefighters were applying foam to the vehicle to put it out.

All passengers were evacuated from the train without incident.

“They’ve been evacuated to as far away from the locomotive as they can so they are safe and warm,” Metrolinx Spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24.

GO Transit said the passengers would be moved to the next available train.

She said transit officials are still not sure why the diesel train caught fire and said such incidents are rare.

“We’re not sure at this point what is happening,” she said. “In my experience I haven’t seen this before so it is really unusual.”

The fire was put out shortly before 11 a.m., but GO Transit said tracks in the area remain shut down.

Other GO trains and Via Rail trains passing through the area have been halted as crews deal with the situation.