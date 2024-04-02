GO Transit service along the Barrie line has been impacted by a fatality on the tracks near Rutherford Station in Vaughan

The incident happened early Monday afternoon in an industrial zone near Rivermede and Bowes roads, just east of Keele Street and north of Highway 7.

York Regional Police said that they were called to that area shortly before 12:30 p.m.

No other injuries have been reported.

At this time, regular GO train service is running between Maple and Allandale Waterfront GO stations. A shuttle bus, however, is currently run from Maple to Rutherford GO stations and then to the Highway 407 bus terminal.

GO train service has now started to run out of Union Station starting with the 13:54 Union Station to the 15:37 Allandale Waterfront GO. This train may be delayed 30 minutes at Downsview Park GO as the investigation is complete, Metrolinx said in a statement provided to CP24.

Updates can be found online.