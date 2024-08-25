Trains will run again on the Milton GO line and at Hamilton GO station on Monday after service was suspended last week due to the railway labour dispute.

Metrolinx confirmed the news on Sunday, informing customers that there could be some schedule adjustments “as we work to restore normal service.”

“We want to thank all customers for their patience during the labour disruption and look forward to resuming normal service on the Milton GO line and at Hamilton GO station,” a spokesperson for the Crown agency said in an emailed statement.

The spokesperson added that additional resources will be available in the event of any disruptions.

Thousands of people who usually rely on the Milton line had to find other ways to reach their destination on Thursday and Friday due to work stoppages at the Canadian National Railway and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC).

Metrolinx said last week that GO train service won’t resume until CPKC, which owns the tracks along the Milton line, informed the Crown agency when traffic control operators would return to their jobs.

Thousands of workers at the two rail companies were locked out after failing to reach a new contract before the deadline. In addition to affecting commuters, the dispute also halted shipments.

Less than 24 hours after the lockout began, the federal government asked the Canada Industrial Relations Board to issue a back-to-work order and impose a binding arbitration, which it did on Saturday.

The union representing the rail workers said it would comply with the order but indicated it would appeal the ruling.

With files from The Canadian Press