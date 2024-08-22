GO train service on the Milton line will remain suspended on Friday despite the lockout at Canada’s two major railways ending after the federal government stepped in.

“We are aware of the announcement by Federal Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon and will communicate service impacts to our customers as more information becomes available,” the Crown agency said in an emailed statement to CTV News Toronto.

A spokesperson for Metrolinx further explained that service won’t resume until traffic control operators affected by the work stoppage return, adding that without them, there’s no way to run trains safely.

Also, no GO trains will stop at Hamilton GO station on Friday. No other lines are impacted.

MacKinnon announced Thursday afternoon that he would ask the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order a return to work and to impose binding arbitration.

More than 9,000 workers were locked out by the Canadian National Railway Co. and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. after no new agreement was reached before 12:01 a.m. Thursday deadline.

It shut down railways nationwide, affecting many commuter lines in several cities, including Toronto.

After MacKinnon's announcement, CN and CPKC confirmed that they were preparing to restart operations.

On Thursday, many commuters who usually use the Milton line were forced to find alternative transportation, with some travelling to nearby GO stations on the Lakeshore West and Kitchener lines to catch a train.

With files from The Canadian Press