As the federal government moves into to end a rail labour dispute that has caused supply chain issues across the country, some commuters in the Toronto area are still feeling the effects of the job action.

Milton GO line users are the most impacted and were forced to find alternative routes for the second day in a row Friday as train service remains suspended.

Metrolinx told CTV News Toronto Thursday night that service was not resuming because it had not been informed by Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (CPKC), which owns the tracks, of when traffic control operators affected by the work stoppage would return.

"We are aware of the announcement by Federal Labour Minister Steve MacKinnon and will communicate service impacts to our customers as more information becomes available," the Crown agency said in an emailed statement to CTV News Toronto, adding that there is no way to run trains safely without those operators.

There will also be no trains stopping at the Hamilton GO Station on Friday. No other lines on GO Transit are impacted. Metrolinx also said bus schedules may be adjusted and that there are some service adjustments at the Aldershot GO Station.

On Thursday, GO train services on the Milton line and at the Hamilton GO Station were suspended after more than 9,000 rail workers were locked out by CPKC and the Canadian National Railway Co. (CN).

The union representing the workers and the companies were unable to reach an agreement before Thursday's 12:01 a.m. deadline, resulting in nationwide railway closures.

Less than 24 hours into the lockout, MacKinnon announced that he would ask the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order a return to work and to impose binding arbitration.

After MacKinnon's announcement, CN and CPKC confirmed they were preparing to restart operations.

Metrolinx encouraged Milton line customers to consider local transit options or use GO Transit services on the Lakeshore West or Kitchener line amid the suspension of service. Meanwhile, Hamilton GO Station customers can access services at West Harbour GO Station or use regularly scheduled GO bus service on Route 16.

With files from Bryann Aguilar and The Canadian Press