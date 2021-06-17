GO train service has resumed on the Milton Line following a fatality on the tracks east of the Milton GO Station.

Police say they are investigating after a pedestrian was reportedly struck by a train in the area of the Sixth Line railway crossing at around 7 a.m. GO Transit confirms that 36 passengers were on board at the time of the incident.

Sixth Line was closed for the investigation.

All trains along the line were suspended for hours but service has now resumed.