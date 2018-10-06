

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Train service on GO Transit’s Lakeshore West line has resumed west of Oakville after a confirmed fatality on the tracks earlier Saturday morning.

The fatality occurred between Appleby and Bronte stations in Burlington sometime before 8 a.m.

Train service was starting and ending at Oakville GO Station to allow for an investigation but full service resumed at around 10:40 a.m.

During the suspension of service, buses were used to shuttle stranded commuters between all stations west of Oakville.