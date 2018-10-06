GO train service resumes west of Oakville after fatality on tracks
A GO Train passes along a stretch of tracks alongside the Don Valley Parkway in Toronto on Friday, April 5, 2013. (CTV Toronto/Maurice Cacho)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 10:04AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 6, 2018 10:44AM EDT
Train service on GO Transit’s Lakeshore West line has resumed west of Oakville after a confirmed fatality on the tracks earlier Saturday morning.
The fatality occurred between Appleby and Bronte stations in Burlington sometime before 8 a.m.
Train service was starting and ending at Oakville GO Station to allow for an investigation but full service resumed at around 10:40 a.m.
During the suspension of service, buses were used to shuttle stranded commuters between all stations west of Oakville.