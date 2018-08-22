

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





There is no GO train service on the Lakeshore West Line this morning after a person was struck by a train west of the Exhibition GO Station.

The incident occurred on the tracks near Dowling Avenue and the Gardiner Expressway shortly before 9:30 a.m.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins said trains are still running between Aldershot and Long Branch but buses have been called in to transport passengers between Long Branch and Union.

“Ideally we are going to try to get a work around and use another track,” Aikins said.

Passengers can also get on the TTC at Union Station using their GO pass, she noted.

“We are working as quickly as we can to get a work around on this because we know the CNE is on,” Aikins said.

The train involved in the collision, Aikins added, was an equipment train and no passengers were on board.

“We are really thinking about the crew on board and first-responders,” she said.

An investigation into the incident, which involves police and the coroner, is expected to last approximately two hours.