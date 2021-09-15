

The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. - The Ontario government says it will expand its GO Train service to London.

The new weekday service will also connect customers to Stratford and St. Marys.

GO Train trips between London and Union Station in Toronto will begin Oct. 18.

The provincial government says the pilot project will include one trip leaving from London in the early morning, and one return trip in the evening.

The trip from London to Toronto's Union Station will take about four hours.

Between London and Kitchener it will take about two hours.