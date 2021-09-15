GO Train service to extend to London with stops in Stratford, St. Marys
An MP40 locomotive sits on the tracks at Union Station in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 15 2008 prior to a photo op as GO Transit showed off the first of 27 new locomotives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share:
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, September 15, 2021 9:24AM EDT
LONDON, Ont. - The Ontario government says it will expand its GO Train service to London.
The new weekday service will also connect customers to Stratford and St. Marys.
GO Train trips between London and Union Station in Toronto will begin Oct. 18.
The provincial government says the pilot project will include one trip leaving from London in the early morning, and one return trip in the evening.
The trip from London to Toronto's Union Station will take about four hours.
Between London and Kitchener it will take about two hours.