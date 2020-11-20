A person has been struck and killed by a GO train on the Lakeshore West Line in Burlington on Friday morning.

The pedestrian was struck east of Burlington GO station, according to GO Transit officials.

"Very early this morning we had unfortunately another incident with someone being struck by a train and we’re thinking about everyone involved at this most recent incident but it’s certainly a very difficult time for everyone in the region and right now for our customers on the Lakeshore West line," Metrolinx spokesperson Anne Marie Aikins told CP24.

This is a confirmed fatality sadly. Our thoughts are with their loved ones & our crews & the first responders including transit safety. We’ve made sure that our staff are not dealing with multiple incidents over the past day & that they all receive the support they need https://t.co/oSlalG568m — Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) November 20, 2020

Emergency crews are at the scene and Halton Police officers are investigating.

Aikins acknowledged that it has been a tragic past 24 hours as two other people have also been struck by trains.

"We had a fatality yesterday on Lakeshore East, very different location. We had a serious incident on Kitchener last night. Another person struck by a VIA train. It’s a very difficult time for our customers and everyone in the region right now," Aikins said.

Shuttle buses are operating between Aldershot and Appleby GO stations.

Aikins said trains will most likely not be able to move through the area for at least two hours.