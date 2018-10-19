

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





GO train service is suspended between Bronte and Aldershot stations after a train struck and killed a female pedestrian east of Bronte station on Friday afternoon.

Metrolinx says the person was struck east of Bronte station sometime before 3:40 p.m. Friday.

Halton Regional Police said officershad boarded the train that struck a female pedestrian and were conducting an investigation.

Metrolinx said nobody aboard the train involved could disembark.

Train service will continue between Union and Oakville stations, with shuttle buses running between Oakville, Bronte and Appleby stations and another train continuing between Appleby and Aldershot stations.