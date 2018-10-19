

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





GO train service is suspended between Bronte and Hamilton Centre stations after a train struck and killed a pedestrian east of Bronte station on Friday afternoon.

Metrolinx says the person was struck east of Bronte station sometime before 3:40 p.m. Friday.

Halton Regional Police said officershad boarded the train that struck a pedestrian and were conducting an investigation.

Metrolinx said nobody aboard the train involved could disembark.

Train service will continue between Union and Oakville stations, with shuttle buses running on the remainder of the route into Hamilton