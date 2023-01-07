GO Trains will close their doors a minute before scheduled departure time starting Monday. Here's why
FILE - An MP40 locomotive sits on the tracks at Union Station in Toronto, Tuesday, Jan. 15 2008 prior to a photo op as GO Transit showed off the first of 27 new locomotives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Published Saturday, January 7, 2023 4:52PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 7, 2023 4:52PM EST
Commuters will want to board GO trains a bit earlier starting Monday, as the trains will close their doors ahead of time.
Starting Jan. 9, GO Trains will shut its doors one minute before its scheduled departure time, a spokesperson for Metrolinx said.
“This helps the train leave on time and arrive at the next stop on time,” the email to CTV Toronto reads.
All GO Trains will be impacted by the new change. However, the UP Express and GO bus services will continue to operate as usual.
Metrolinx confirmed it will closely monitor commuters’ feedback on what they think of the doors closing earlier.