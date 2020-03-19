

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





GO Transit says it is disinfecting a bus and has placed its driver in self-isolation as a precaution after a passenger on a March 12 trip from Pearson Airport to Hamilton GO Centre tested positive for novel coronavirus infection.

GO Transit says the passenger got on the 6:10 p.m. trip from Pearson to Hamilton on Thursday, March 12.

They say the driver of the bus has no symptoms of COVID-19 but is in self-isolation as a precaution.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the bus was removed from service & thoroughly disinfected,” GO said on Thursday. “Hamilton Public Health has determined the risk is low & does not need to speak with customers.”

Metrolinx has said its passenger volumes have fallen about 40 per cent from weekday averages after the province cancelled schools last week and declared an emergency this week.

The COVID-19 outbreak has prompted numerous public and private organizations across Ontario to temporarily close and undergo disinfection after an employee or regular visitor has tested positive for the virus.

Metrolinx is in the process of fitting its opertors with masks and creating social distance spaces between the public and its drivers.