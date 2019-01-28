

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





GO Transit will be reintroducing a 4:50 p.m. express train to the Kitchener line starting next month after service changes resulted in major overcrowding.

Starting on Jan. 7, the 4:50 p.m. express train out of Toronto on the Kitchener line was changed to a 5:02 p.m. all-stops train.

The province referred to the change as an “expansion” but no new trains were added to the line, resulting in many commuters piling onto trains that were already at capacity.

In an interview with CP24 earlier this month, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said the service changes created “a very dangerous situation” on Brampton GO platforms.

He said that his office received approximately 1,000 complaints from commuters impacted by the situation.

“We listen to our customers very carefully and as Minister Yurek has requested from us and as our customers are telling us the 4:50 p.m. express service to Kitchener is a crucial service for our customers,” Metrolinx CEO Phil Verster said Monday.

A new train will be added to the line when the express service returns on Feb. 13.

“I want to just to apologize to our customers for their stress on January 7th and 8th as we introduced the new service,” Verster said.

“We are going to make much better preparations this time around to make sure everyone understands what trains have changed in size, length, and platforms. Thank you very, very much for your patience.”