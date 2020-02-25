

Chris Herhalt and Codi Wilson, CP24.com





GO Transit service has been disrupted on the Lakeshore West and Milton lines and it is unclear when it will resume.

On Tuesday morning, Metrolinx was forced to cancel trains between Hamilton and Aldershot on the Lakeshore West line after protesters formed a blockade in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs in British Columbia, who oppose a natural gas pipeline under construction on their territory.

The transit agency then announced shortly after 4 p.m. that service had been suspended on the Milton line following reports of a blockade that had been set up on the tracks east of Kipling GO Station.

Service was also briefly suspended on the Lakeshore East line due to a “developing safety incident” east of Guildwood Station that was first reported at around 4 p.m., though Metrolinx confirmed shortly after 4:45 p.m. that the incident had cleared and that service was resuming.

As of 5 p.m., Metrolinx said that it was unable to provide buses to supplement service on the Milton line because it does not have enough of them to carry the 20,000 commuters that utilize the line each night.

Metrolinx did say in a series of messages posted to Twitter that it is currently “working on contingency plans to get customers home” amid the blockades.

The transit agency, however, warned that the situation has the potential to disrupt customers throughout its entire system and will likely result in “significant crowding” at Union Station.

“Safety is our top priority and central to everything we do. We're bringing in additional resources and are doing the absolute best we can given the situation. We know how inconvenient this is and we ask for everyone’s patience,” the tweet reads.

Commuter Update: Milton train service remains suspended, Lakeshore East service has resumed with delays. Lakeshore West is running with minimal delays between Union and Aldershot, with buses to Hamilton. All other lines are running with some delays. — Metrolinx (@Metrolinx) February 25, 2020

Protestors formed blockade on Monday night

Protesters first formed the blockade west of Aldershot GO Station on Monday night, forcing Metrolinx to deploy shuttle buses to transport passengers along a portion of the line.

Police say the protesters have been served with an injunction by CN Rail; however they remained on scene as of late Tuesday afternoon.

“This is a fluid situation. We will continue to monitor their actions,” Hamilton police Const. Jerome Stewart told reporters on Tuesday morning. “What is important here is we will continue to maintain a safe environment.”

Yesterday, CN Rail police and OPP officers forcibly removed demonstrators from the rail line in Tyendinaga Mohawk territory near Belleville, ending a 19-day-long blockade of all freight and passenger rail traffic.

Stewart would not say if Hamilton police have any plans to forcibly remove protesters from the tracks but did say that nobody else is being allowed down to the blockade due to the injunction. .

“Of course we are encouraging them to leave the area peacefully,” Stewart said. “We do have officers on scene and officers in the immediate area prepared to respond if needed.”