GO Transit will be enlisting the help of a private bus company this weekend as it continues to deal with the fallout from placing dozens of unvaccinated workers on unpaid leaves.

The regional transit provider has announced that it will be using Coach Canada buses to provide riders with service between Pickering and Guildwood GO Stations while track work is completed along a stretch of the Lakeshore East line.

It says that the buses will be available at Oshawa, Whitby, Ajax and Pickering GO stations and will take customers to Guildwood GO Station, where they will be able to hop on a GO train.

Typically GO Transit uses its own buses to supplement service during closures but it has faced staffing shortages this week following the placement of more than 150 employees on unpaid leaves for not complying with its mandatory vaccination policy.

A total of 89 bus trips were cancelled on Monday as the mandate formally went into effect and the service impacts have persisted since then.

GO Transit says that the replacement buses along the Lakeshore East line will depart every 60 minutes throughout the weekend.

Full service along the line is expected to resume on Monday morning.