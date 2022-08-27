Labour Day weekend will once again usher in the Toronto Air Show to the city's skyline.

The 2022 Canadian International Air Show runs from Sept. 3 to 5, from noon to 3 p.m. daily, at the Canadian National Exhibition (CNE).

Detailed daily schedules are released on the morning of the performances to those subscribed to the air show’s mailing list. To sign up for the mailing list, click here.

The air show can be seen from many areas of the CNE, but guests who chose to watch from the Air Show Zone will have the best views of the action, and will have access to narration accompanying the performances. These tickets cost $80.

For $275, guests can buy tickets to the Flight Deck Chalet, where they’re offered access to a seated-area to watch the air show from, catered lunch and an open bar.

Aircrafts in this year’s show include the RCAF CF-19 Demonstration Team, Gord Price & The Yak-50 and a P-51 Mustang, among others.

CANADIAN SNOW BIRDS NOT IN ATTENDANCE

This year, the Canadian Forces Snow Birds will not be in attendance, due to operational issues within their aircrafts.

They made the announcement on Twitter Friday evening.

(1/2) It is with disappointment that we must announce that we will not be able to take part in the @CIASToronto 3-5 September. This is due to the ongoing operational pause of CT-114 Tutor which is still in effect while Flight Safety continues their investigation into the... pic.twitter.com/SumbsWbQJY — CF Snowbirds (@CFSnowbirds) August 26, 2022

“This is due to the ongoing operational pause of CT-114 Tutor, which is still in effect while Flight Safety continues their investigation into the accident that occurred in Fort St. John, B.C. on 2 August,” the group tweeted.

"We wish the best to all attendees at the show and hope you enjoy other RCAF performances."

For additional information, visit cias.org.

With files from CP24’s Bryann Aguilar.