

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Ten Toronto swimming pools went to the dogs – literally.

The Toronto Parks, Forestry and Recreation department hosted a dog swim at select outdoor pools Sunday afternoon, prior to most of them closing for the season at the end of the day.

According to a Facebook page promoting the event, all participating dogs must be accompanied by an adult who is 18 years of age or older and have proof of current vaccinations.

Participants were also encouraged to bring a toy to donate to Toronto Animal Services.

The following outdoor pools hosted the swims:

Blantyre Outdoor Pool (4 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Halbert Outdoor Pool (4 p.m. to 5 p.m.)

Goulding Outdoor Pool (4 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Greenwood Outdoor Pool (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

High Park Outdoor Pool (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Kiwanis Outdoor Pool (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Ledbury Outdoor Pool (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Monarch Outdoor Pool (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Rotary Outdoor Pool (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

Stanley Outdoor Pool (4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.)

All City of Toronto outdoor pools are scheduled to close for the season either today or tomorrow, depending on the location.

A spokeswoman for the city's parks, forestry and recreation department says the event has been running for several years, but has grown in popularity and expanded city-wide.

Jane Arbour says this is also the first year that owners are encouraged to bring their dog's favourite toy - along with one to donate to Toronto Animal Services.

“We know Torontonians love their dogs,” Arbour said.

“This is just a really fun way to close the outdoor pool season in the city.”

The event details promised it would be a “pawsome activity,” and Arbour said they're hoping to see big crowds despite a grey and drizzly forecast.

“This is just a really cute and fun event to have the dogs be able to jump in the pool and swim with their dog pals,” she said.

-with files from The Canadian Press.